Indonesia's military has embarked on a new venture: producing multivitamins for children, distributed through a free meals programme. This initiative, marked by its integration into civilian life, reflects President Prabowo Subianto's expanding military roles, stirring both support and skepticism among citizens.

Student and activist groups voice concerns over echoes of the past military-dominated regime of Suharto, questioning the democratic impact. The government, meanwhile, asserts the initiative is a strategic move to bolster the pharmaceutical sector, touting the availability of cheaper medications as a national defense effort.

The programme, led by Deputy Defence Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto, has provided millions of vitamin supplements and essential medicines, despite public health challenges and food poisoning controversies. The military's expanding production aims to accommodate wider healthcare needs and reduce pharmaceutical costs across the nation.