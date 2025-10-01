Left Menu

Indonesia's Military Expands into Medicine Production

Indonesia's military, under President Prabowo, has begun producing multivitamins for children's free meals, part of a plan expanding military roles into civilian sectors. Despite concerns of a return to authoritarianism, the government maintains it's enhancing national pharmaceutical defense. The program has faced criticism following food poisoning incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:01 IST
Indonesia's Military Expands into Medicine Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's military has embarked on a new venture: producing multivitamins for children, distributed through a free meals programme. This initiative, marked by its integration into civilian life, reflects President Prabowo Subianto's expanding military roles, stirring both support and skepticism among citizens.

Student and activist groups voice concerns over echoes of the past military-dominated regime of Suharto, questioning the democratic impact. The government, meanwhile, asserts the initiative is a strategic move to bolster the pharmaceutical sector, touting the availability of cheaper medications as a national defense effort.

The programme, led by Deputy Defence Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto, has provided millions of vitamin supplements and essential medicines, despite public health challenges and food poisoning controversies. The military's expanding production aims to accommodate wider healthcare needs and reduce pharmaceutical costs across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

 India
2
Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

 United States
3
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

 India
4
India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025