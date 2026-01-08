Two children drown in water-filled drain pit in UP's Kushinagar

Two minor boys drowned in a water-filled pit connected to a drain while playing in Bhujouli Purab Tola village of Kushinagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when the children were playing cricket near the house of a villager, they said.

According to the police, five-year-old Aryan, was playing with his three-year-old neighbour Mangal near the house of Ramroop Singh. During the game, the ball fell into a pit constructed to store wastewater from a drain near the house.

The two children entered the pit to retrieve the ball but slipped into the deep, water-filled pit and drowned, the police said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the children out before taking them to the Turkhaha community health centre, where doctors declared both dead on arrival.

On receiving information, SDM Ramveer Singh and Khadda SHO Girjesh Upadhyay reached the spot. The bodies were taken into custody in the presence of the SDM and sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

SDM Ramveer Singh said the children accidentally slipped into the deep pit while trying to retrieve the ball, leading to their deaths. He said further legal formalities were being completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)