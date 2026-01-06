Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Poisonous Fruit Causes Deaths of Three Children

Three young children in a village died after consuming oleander fruit. The incident came to light when police were informed after the third child passed away during treatment. An investigation revealed the children unknowingly consumed the poisonous fruit while playing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, three children aged between three and six died after consuming a poisonous fruit in a village, officials reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akash Patel informed that the tragic deaths occurred in the Kardhana area, prompting a swift inquiry by law enforcement.

Preliminary findings indicate the children mistakenly ate oleander fruit, which led to the deaths. Two children passed on Sunday, while the third succumbed during hospital treatment, leading to official notification from the Banaras Hindu University hospital.

