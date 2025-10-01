Left Menu

Diwali Delight: DA and DR Hike for Government Employees

The Union Cabinet approves a 3% Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike for central government employees and pensioners, effective from July 2025, with an annual expenditure of Rs 10,083.96 crore. This decision benefits millions of employees while aligning with the 7th Central Pay Commission guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:49 IST
Diwali Delight: DA and DR Hike for Government Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union Cabinet has delivered a festive Diwali gift to central government employees and pensioners by approving a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). The decision envisions an annual outlay of Rs 10,083.96 crore.

The raise coincides with recent efforts to rationalize GST rates, reducing prices on everyday items such as ghee, paneer, and aspirational goods including TVs and washing machines. The new DA/DR rate, effective from July 1, 2025, rises to 58% to counteract inflation.

This adjustment will positively impact around 49.19 lakh employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners, said I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It follows prior revisions that occur twice yearly, reflecting recommendations from the 7th Central Pay Commission. Last month, the Cabinet also approved a bonus for railway workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

