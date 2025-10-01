Diwali Delight: DA and DR Hike for Government Employees
The Union Cabinet approves a 3% Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike for central government employees and pensioners, effective from July 2025, with an annual expenditure of Rs 10,083.96 crore. This decision benefits millions of employees while aligning with the 7th Central Pay Commission guidelines.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has delivered a festive Diwali gift to central government employees and pensioners by approving a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR). The decision envisions an annual outlay of Rs 10,083.96 crore.
The raise coincides with recent efforts to rationalize GST rates, reducing prices on everyday items such as ghee, paneer, and aspirational goods including TVs and washing machines. The new DA/DR rate, effective from July 1, 2025, rises to 58% to counteract inflation.
This adjustment will positively impact around 49.19 lakh employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners, said I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It follows prior revisions that occur twice yearly, reflecting recommendations from the 7th Central Pay Commission. Last month, the Cabinet also approved a bonus for railway workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Highway Project to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife
Union Cabinet Boosts Government Employees' Allowances by 3%
Union Cabinet Greenlights DA Hike and Agriculture Initiatives
Union Cabinet approves celebrations to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' song: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves DA/DR hike by 3 pc to benefit 49.2 lakh central govt employees, 68.7 lakh pensioners: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.