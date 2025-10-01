Madhya Pradesh Launches 'Wildlife Week' with Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state's annual 'Wildlife Week' at Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, reinforcing a commitment to 'Human-Wildlife Coexistence.' In his address on Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced the park's transition into a no-vehicle zone, prohibiting private vehicle entry.

The initiative supports eco-friendly tourism with e-vehicles and bicycles now available for visitors, plus dedication of over 40 e-vehicles to the park. CM Yadav emphasized wildlife conservation, mentioning a Rs 18.5 crore dividend distribution to tourism committees and future plans for crocodile releases in Narmada and Tawa rivers.

Awarding Forest Department staff for their exemplary service, CM Yadav discussed expanding zoos and rescue centers statewide. During 'Wildlife Week,' Van Vihar will host events promoting wildlife awareness, including bird and butterfly watching, competitions, and 'Run for Wildlife,' aiming to enhance public engagement.

