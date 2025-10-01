Left Menu

Italy Restores St. Francis Day as National Holiday

Italy has reinstated St. Francis of Assisi's feast day, October 4, as a national holiday, beginning next year, the 800th anniversary of his death. The decision, celebrated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, highlights broad cross-party support and emphasizes St. Francis's values of peace, brotherhood, and environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:26 IST
Italy's parliament has voted to reinstate a national holiday on October 4 in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, marking the 800th anniversary of the revered saint's death. The move comes nearly fifty years after the holiday was abolished during a period of austerity measures in 1977.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her approval of the decision, citing St. Francis as a beloved figure among Italians for his commitment to poverty, nature, and inspirational preaching. The holiday, supported by both houses of parliament, aims to celebrate these enduring values, with a spotlight on peace and environmental protection.

While the Italian government anticipates a 10 million euro cost in overtime, it downplays any significant impact on national productivity. Compared to France's failed attempt to reduce holidays, Italy's decision is expected to strengthen national unity without causing economic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

