Delhi police arrest man for using 'derogatory language' against Hindu Gods

Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly using abusive and derogatory language against Hindu Gods in a video that went viral on social media. The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Vasant Kunj (South) on Friday regarding "use of abusive language for Hindu Gods by a Muslim person." Acting on the call, the police staff reached the spot at Ruby Nursery near Chhatarpur Metro Station, where the complainant, Ravi Kant, and other VHP members were present.

The complainants showed a video circulating on social media, in which a man could be seen making objectionable remarks against Hindu deities and police officers, the police said. The individual was later identified as Mohammad Shamshad Alam, a resident of Ruby Nursery, Delhi.

"Following the verification of the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Vasant Kunj (South) on October 4 and the alleged Md Shamshad Alam has been arrested in the case," the police said. Further investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband during an argument in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area on Friday afternoon, according to Delhi Police. The incident occurred when the woman's husband, 23, called her to meet, and a dispute escalated, leading to the stabbing. The victim, who had been living with her parents due to ongoing marital issues, sustained injuries and was rushed to JPC Hospital.

"On reaching the hospital, it was found that the victim, a 24-year-old woman, had sustained injuries. She reported that she had an ongoing dispute with her husband, a 23-year-old resident of Jafrabad. She was presently staying at her parental home in Brahmpuri. On Friday, her husband called her to meet, during which an argument broke out, and he stabbed her," the police said. (ANI)

