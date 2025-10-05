Punjab & Sind Bank: Robust Growth in Loans and Deposits

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank has shown a 16.1% growth in its loan book, reaching Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the second quarter of FY26, a figure the Delhi-based bank revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The bank's gross advances climbed to Rs 91,032 crore as of September 30, 2024, marking a solid financial trajectory. A rise of 9.42% in total deposits to Rs 1.35 lakh crore was observed, compared to Rs 1.24 lakh crore seen in the previous year's corresponding period.

Punjab & Sind Bank's overall business expanded by 12.2%, culminating at Rs 2.41 lakh crore from the previous Rs 2.15 lakh crore. The bank's Credit Deposit Ratio also improved, rising to 77.92% by September 2025 from 73.4% previously.

