Arunachal's Coal Mining Epoch: A Path to Prosperity

The Indian government is poised to launch commercial coal mining in Arunachal Pradesh, heralding a new era of resource utilization in the region. The inauguration will occur on October 6, 2025, at the Namchik-Namphuk coal block, according to the coal ministry.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will perform the Bhoomi Poojan, followed by the lease transfer to the designated operator. This significant step comes after overcoming long-standing challenges and marks a revival through private sector engagement since 2022.

The project promises state revenue exceeding Rs 100 crore annually and enhances local employment thanks to its strategic significance. Mineral sources are being unlocked, and new blocks auctioned in Arunachal and Assam. Further, this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', driving sustainable integration into the national energy grid.

