IMF Allocates Crucial Funds for Jordan's Economic Growth

The International Monetary Fund has completed the fourth review of Jordan under the Extended Fund Facility and the first review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. This has allowed for an immediate purchase of approximately US$130 million for Jordan, alongside a disbursement of SDR 79.182 million, equating to about US$110 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has successfully completed crucial financial reviews, providing essential funds for Jordan's economic growth. The fourth review under the Extended Fund Facility and the first under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility have been finalized. These are significant steps toward financial stability for the Middle Eastern nation.

This recent decision allows for the immediate disbursement of US$130 million to Jordan, providing a crucial boost to its economy. These funds are intended to support structural reforms and promote sustained economic development.

Additionally, the IMF approved the disbursement of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) valued at 79.182 million, approximately US$110 million, further aiding Jordan's economic resilience and sustainability efforts. This financial assistance underscores the IMF's continued support for Jordan's economic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

