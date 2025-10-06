Left Menu

Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

All seven workers missing after a mud-flow disaster at Indonesia's Grasberg copper and gold mine have been confirmed dead. The mine, producing large quantities of copper and gold, is now shut down. Freeport is investigating the disaster, coordinating with the Indonesian authorities on future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 07:54 IST
All seven workers reported missing after a catastrophic mud-flow disaster at Indonesia's Grasberg copper and gold mine have been confirmed dead, according to Freeport on Sunday.

The disaster, which occurred on September 8, saw around 800,000 metric tons of wet material flood the mine, trapping the workers. The operations at one of the world's largest gold mines have been suspended for nearly a month, and Freeport-McMoRan is projecting a dip in copper and gold sales for the third quarter.

An investigation into the disaster is underway, with Freeport working closely with Indonesian government authorities to determine the cause and to plan future operations.

