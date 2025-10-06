California's Legal Battlefront against Deregulatory Actions and Environmental Offenders

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has pledged to persist in his state's legal opposition to the Trump administration's deregulatory measures concerning environmental policies. During the New York Climate Week, Bonta highlighted his determination to counteract attempts to prioritize fossil fuels at the expense of climate science.

At the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed climate change concerns, reinforcing his pro-fossil fuel stance. Bonta responded by underscoring the many legal actions his office is considering, which include potential challenges under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Bonta also targets plastic recycling deceptions, including a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil. This move follows accusations of misleading the public about the recyclability of plastic products. Bonta maintains that ongoing legal proceedings are backed by substantial evidence.

