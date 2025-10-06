Gold and Silver Reach New Heights as Global Markets Surge

Gold prices have surged by an astounding Rs 2,700, setting a new record of Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams in the national capital as of Monday. This spike comes amid a wave of safe-haven buying within overseas markets, triggering a local ripple effect.

The All India Sarafa Association reported that 99.9 per cent pure gold had already been trading at Rs 1,20,600 on Friday, indicating a significant hike. Simultaneously, gold with 99.5 per cent purity saw an exceptional rise of Rs 2,700, hitting Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices mirrored the gold trend, experiencing remarkable growth. The white metal leapt by Rs 7,400, reaching a new high of Rs 1,57,400 per kilogram. In the international arena, spot gold jumped nearly two per cent to a peak of USD 3,949.58 per ounce, with silver rising over one per cent to a high of USD 48.75 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)