Gold and Silver Reach New Heights as Global Markets Surge

Gold prices soared by Rs 2,700 in the national capital, reaching Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams, driven by international market trends. Silver also saw significant gains, rising by Rs 7,400 to Rs 1,57,400 per kilogram. Global market dynamics contributed to these unprecedented increases in precious metal prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:31 IST
Gold prices have surged by an astounding Rs 2,700, setting a new record of Rs 1,23,300 per 10 grams in the national capital as of Monday. This spike comes amid a wave of safe-haven buying within overseas markets, triggering a local ripple effect.

The All India Sarafa Association reported that 99.9 per cent pure gold had already been trading at Rs 1,20,600 on Friday, indicating a significant hike. Simultaneously, gold with 99.5 per cent purity saw an exceptional rise of Rs 2,700, hitting Rs 1,22,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices mirrored the gold trend, experiencing remarkable growth. The white metal leapt by Rs 7,400, reaching a new high of Rs 1,57,400 per kilogram. In the international arena, spot gold jumped nearly two per cent to a peak of USD 3,949.58 per ounce, with silver rising over one per cent to a high of USD 48.75 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

