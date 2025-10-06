Catastrophic Floods Devastate Maharashtra Agriculture

Heavy rainfall and devastating floods in September resulted in the destruction of crops across 68.69 lakh hectares in Maharashtra, severely impacting regions like Marathwada. These catastrophic weather events have left numerous districts reeling from significant agricultural and residential damage, as officials confirm extensive losses.

The Maharashtra government is actively preparing a proposal to solicit financial assistance from the Central Government. This decision followed a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The proposal aims to address the severe agricultural losses that have left farmers in distress.

Farmer representatives argue for compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare, demanding the government fulfill its promise of a crop loan waiver. Additionally, the flooding compromised irrigation infrastructures such as electric pumps, further hindering farmers' ability to resume cultivation. The relief department is expediting e-KYC registration for farmers under the Agristack initiative, with over 1.17 crore having completed registration so far.

