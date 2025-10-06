Catastrophic Floods Devastate Maharashtra Agriculture
Heavy rainfall and floods in September have ravaged 68.69 lakh hectares of crops in Maharashtra, particularly affecting Marathwada and adjacent areas. The government is drafting a proposal for federal aid, while farmers demand compensation and debt relief. Extensive damage includes loss of irrigation equipment, complicating recovery efforts.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall and devastating floods in September resulted in the destruction of crops across 68.69 lakh hectares in Maharashtra, severely impacting regions like Marathwada. These catastrophic weather events have left numerous districts reeling from significant agricultural and residential damage, as officials confirm extensive losses.
The Maharashtra government is actively preparing a proposal to solicit financial assistance from the Central Government. This decision followed a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The proposal aims to address the severe agricultural losses that have left farmers in distress.
Farmer representatives argue for compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare, demanding the government fulfill its promise of a crop loan waiver. Additionally, the flooding compromised irrigation infrastructures such as electric pumps, further hindering farmers' ability to resume cultivation. The relief department is expediting e-KYC registration for farmers under the Agristack initiative, with over 1.17 crore having completed registration so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Government Boosts Durga Puja Celebrations with Financial Aid
Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Jharkhand seek financial aid, medical facilities
EU Commits to Doubling Financial Aid to Greenland
Initial losses by fishermen in flood-hit Marathwada pegged at Rs 22 crore: Minister Rane
Andhra cabinet approves Rs 15,000 financial aid for auto, cab drivers