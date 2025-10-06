Left Menu

Catastrophic Floods Devastate Maharashtra Agriculture

Heavy rainfall and floods in September have ravaged 68.69 lakh hectares of crops in Maharashtra, particularly affecting Marathwada and adjacent areas. The government is drafting a proposal for federal aid, while farmers demand compensation and debt relief. Extensive damage includes loss of irrigation equipment, complicating recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:11 IST
Catastrophic Floods Devastate Maharashtra Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall and devastating floods in September resulted in the destruction of crops across 68.69 lakh hectares in Maharashtra, severely impacting regions like Marathwada. These catastrophic weather events have left numerous districts reeling from significant agricultural and residential damage, as officials confirm extensive losses.

The Maharashtra government is actively preparing a proposal to solicit financial assistance from the Central Government. This decision followed a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The proposal aims to address the severe agricultural losses that have left farmers in distress.

Farmer representatives argue for compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare, demanding the government fulfill its promise of a crop loan waiver. Additionally, the flooding compromised irrigation infrastructures such as electric pumps, further hindering farmers' ability to resume cultivation. The relief department is expediting e-KYC registration for farmers under the Agristack initiative, with over 1.17 crore having completed registration so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025