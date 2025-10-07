Slovakia's New Energy Future: A Nuclear Leap

In a significant move, Slovakia has sanctioned an intergovernmental agreement with the United States to construct a new state-owned nuclear power unit. This facility is expected to deliver an output of more than 1,000 MW, Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed on Tuesday.

This ambitious project is poised to bolster not just Slovakia's energy capabilities but those of the entire Central European region. 'We need new energy sources if we want to maintain competitiveness and react to growing consumption,' Fico emphasized in his statement.

The development underscores Slovakia's commitment to ensuring energy security while staying competitive on the global stage, addressing the burgeoning energy requirements of the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)