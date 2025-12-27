Revamping Fairness: Pros and Cons of Progressive Consumption Tax

Glasgow, Dec 27 (The Conversation) — The debate on tax fairness typically centers on income, scrutinizing the earnings of the wealthy, appropriate taxation levels, and safeguards for low earners. However, an alternative model is gaining traction: progressive consumption taxation, which taxes individuals based on spending rather than income.

This approach, according to research co-authored by Carlos da Costa, can significantly impact economic growth. Unlike income taxes that deter productivity by raising marginal rates, a consumption-based system incentivizes saving and injects funds into business investments, thereby boosting productivity and wages over time.

Addressing concerns on regressive implications, the research highlights that a consumption tax can redistribute wealth akin to income tax without growth impediments. The system leverages existing social security data to average incomes over several years, facilitating a fair and efficient tax system without requiring additional bureaucracy.