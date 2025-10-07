Markets Hold Steady as Wall Street Anticipates Federal Reserve Signals

Wall Street's primary indexes are poised for a modest rise on Tuesday as investors take a breather after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs. The market's attention now turns to signals from Federal Reserve speakers on future policy directions.

The prospect of further gains remains strong, driven by optimism in artificial intelligence and expectations for relaxed monetary policies, despite ongoing concerns regarding high market valuations and the impact of the prolonged government shutdown.

Traders anticipate a 25 basis point cut in interest rates at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, influenced by recent reports of a weakening job market. Key speakers from the Fed, including Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, are slated to discuss current economic conditions.

