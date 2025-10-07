Left Menu

US-Pakistan Defense Ties Strengthen with AMRAAM Missile Deal

Pakistan is expected to acquire AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the US, indicating improved bilateral relations. The contract, valued over $2.51 billion, involves several countries. This potential upgrade could enhance Pakistan's F-16 capabilities and follows the military conflict resolution between Pakistan and India.

Islamabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:47 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is poised to strengthen its air defense capabilities with the acquisition of AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States, as reported by a media outlet on Tuesday. This development signifies a notable improvement in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The U.S. Department of War, formerly known as the Department of Defense, recently announced an arms contract listing Pakistan among the buyers for the AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, according to The Express Tribune. Raytheon, the missile's manufacturer, received a modification exceeding $41.6 million for producing the C8 and D3 variants, raising the contract's total value to over $2.51 billion.

The missile deal includes multiple countries, highlighting extensive foreign military sales. While it's unclear how many missiles Pakistan will receive, the potential acquisition could upgrade the Pakistan Air Force's F-16 fleet. The move follows the resolved conflict between India and Pakistan, with both countries ending hostilities through intricate diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

