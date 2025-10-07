Left Menu

EU's New Tariff-Free Proposal Aims to Boost Steel Industry

The European Commission proposed reducing tariff-free steel import quotas by nearly half to boost EU steelmaking amid rising imports and U.S. tariffs. The plan includes a 50% out-of-quota duty, aligning with US and Canada measures. Industry reactions vary, with EU steelmakers pleased but the UK concerned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:54 IST
EU's New Tariff-Free Proposal Aims to Boost Steel Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission unveiled a proposal on Tuesday to cut tariff-free steel import quotas by nearly half while imposing a 50% duty on excess shipments. The move is aimed at boosting steelmaking within the European Union as local producers operate at only 67% capacity amid rising imports and U.S. tariffs.

The proposed measures would lower the tariff-free import volume to 18.3 metric tons annually, down 47% from 2024 quotas. This aligns closely with tariff measures in Canada and the United States and will require importers to verify the origin of their steel.

While the plan garners support from the EU steel industry, Britain is urging for urgent dialogue with Brussels. The new system may facilitate negotiations with the US to replace existing tariffs, but industry leaders highlight potential challenges amid ongoing global market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025