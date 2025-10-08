Left Menu

Global Markets Rattle as Political Upheavals and Record Gold Prices Emerge

Major stock indexes fell amid global political tensions, a U.S. government shutdown, and record gold prices. France's political crisis, Japan's bond market changes, and Tesla's stock drop also contributed. Meanwhile, hopes for Fed rate cuts and AI-related deals initially buoyed the markets before the downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 01:09 IST
Global Markets Rattle as Political Upheavals and Record Gold Prices Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes took a hit on Tuesday as the financial world grappled with political upheavals in France and Japan, alongside the quandary of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown. Concurrently, gold futures reached an unprecedented $4,000 an ounce, attracting investors seeking safe havens.

The uncertainty surrounding the U.S. shutdown and anticipated interest rate cuts fueled demand for gold, while equities suffered. S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes declined, driven down further by a notable 4.1% fall in Tesla shares after the company launched more economical variants of its key models.

Ambiguities in France, following Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's unexpected resignation, added to market unease, impacting the Euro's value. Meanwhile, Japanese markets showed investor optimism on governmental spending plans, influencing currency and bond markets. These developments come as the finance world awaits further cues from the Federal Reserve.

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

 India
2
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
3
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025