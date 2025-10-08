Left Menu

Amit Shah Switches to Privacy-First Email Service Zoho Mail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has moved to Zoho Mail for email correspondence, citing its strong privacy standards and data protection. Zoho Mail is being recognized as a preferred alternative for professionals and businesses seeking a secure, ad-free email platform with enhanced privacy features and custom domain support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:35 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his transition to Zoho Mail for handling his official correspondence, emphasizing the platform's strong privacy features. Shah publicly shared his new email address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, urging everyone to direct future communications there.

Detailed in a post on X, Shah expressed, "I've adopted Zoho Mail. Please note the update in my email address for all email communications." Shah's move underlines Zoho Mail's reputation for privacy and data protection, a service offered by India-based Zoho Corporation.

With email encryption, two-factor authentication, and servers located in India and the US, Zoho Mail is emerging as a favored option over global counterparts like Gmail. Especially popular among professionals and small businesses, it offers ad-free access and custom domain support, catering to a productivity-focused user base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

