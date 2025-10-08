Amit Shah Switches to Privacy-First Email Service Zoho Mail

In a significant shift, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced his transition to Zoho Mail for handling his official correspondence, emphasizing the platform's strong privacy features. Shah publicly shared his new email address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in, urging everyone to direct future communications there.

Detailed in a post on X, Shah expressed, "I've adopted Zoho Mail. Please note the update in my email address for all email communications." Shah's move underlines Zoho Mail's reputation for privacy and data protection, a service offered by India-based Zoho Corporation.

With email encryption, two-factor authentication, and servers located in India and the US, Zoho Mail is emerging as a favored option over global counterparts like Gmail. Especially popular among professionals and small businesses, it offers ad-free access and custom domain support, catering to a productivity-focused user base.

(With inputs from agencies.)