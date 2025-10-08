Political Clash: JD(S) Takes Aim at Deputy CM Amid Bigg Boss Kannada Studio Shutdown

In a political showdown, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hit back at accusations from the Janata Dal (Secular) party, led by H.D. Kumaraswamy, regarding the recent crackdown on the Bigg Boss Kannada studio. Shivakumar dismissed the allegations, suggesting JD(S) is merely playing politics.

Emphasizing his dedication to the entertainment sector, Shivakumar stated, "We must safeguard the interests of the entertainment industry." The closure of Vels Studio in Bengaluru South District, where Bigg Boss Kannada is filmed, was executed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board due to non-compliance with environmental standards.

SS Lingaraju of KSPCB asserted the shutdown was based on Vels Studio's lack of permits and failure to address pollution controls. As a result, Bigg Boss contestants were relocated from the now-closed filming site, underscoring the wider implications of regulatory oversight in the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)