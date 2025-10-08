Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Hosts Innovative Safe Construction Model Competition

Himachal Pradesh's Disaster Management Authority organized a competition showcasing innovative, earthquake-resistant construction models, promoting disaster preparedness during October's SAMARTH-2025 campaign. The event engaged students statewide in creating sustainable, hazard-resilient designs for the Himalayan region, with winners to be featured at an upcoming Shimla event.

State-level competition on safe construction models under "SAMARTH - 2025" (Photo/HPSDMA). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to enhance disaster preparedness, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) organized a State-Level Competition highlighting innovative safe construction models. Hosted by the Disaster Management Cell, Department of Revenue, the event was a key feature of the SAMARTH-2025 campaign, underway throughout October across the State.

Spanning three phases - Block, District, and State levels - the competition ignited creativity among high school, senior secondary, and college students. Participants presented earthquake-resistant and hazard-resilient models, assessed on structural safety, design innovation, technical precision, and eco-friendliness. These models cater to the unique seismic vulnerabilities and climatic conditions of the region.

The initiative underscores HPSDMA's commitment to promoting disaster-resilient infrastructure and fostering a culture of safety. The top three models will be showcased on October 14, 2025, during the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction event in Shimla, aiming to inspire widespread adoption of safe construction methods in the Himalayan terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

