Wibmo's Revolutionary Move: Intelligent Authentication Suite Transforms Digital Payment Security

At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Wibmo, a PayU company, launched its pioneering Intelligent Authentication Suite, set to transform the digital payment authentication landscape for banks and merchants worldwide. The suite leverages cutting-edge technologies including Web Passkey, Merchant-In App, and Bank In-App Authentication.

The introduction aims to tackle the deficiencies tied to OTP-based authentication, such as delivery failures and vulnerability to fraud, which have cost merchants and banks significantly. By shifting towards a biometric-first approach, Wibmo's suite promises enhanced security and efficiency, aligning with RBI's new risk-based authentication guidelines.

With the collaboration with Mastercard, Wibmo has strengthened its position in the market, delivering a seamless and highly secure payment experience. The suite's rapid authentication process seeks to redefine user experience, promising to reduce transaction times and strengthen digital trust in the financial sector.

