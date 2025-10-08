Left Menu

Wibmo's Revolutionary Move: Intelligent Authentication Suite Transforms Digital Payment Security

Wibmo unveils its Intelligent Authentication Suite at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, offering innovative solutions for digital payment security. This suite introduces advanced technologies like Web Passkey and biometric-first authentication, addressing challenges like OTP delivery failures and enhancing security, speed, and user experience across global digital transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:10 IST
At the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Wibmo, a PayU company, launched its pioneering Intelligent Authentication Suite, set to transform the digital payment authentication landscape for banks and merchants worldwide. The suite leverages cutting-edge technologies including Web Passkey, Merchant-In App, and Bank In-App Authentication.

The introduction aims to tackle the deficiencies tied to OTP-based authentication, such as delivery failures and vulnerability to fraud, which have cost merchants and banks significantly. By shifting towards a biometric-first approach, Wibmo's suite promises enhanced security and efficiency, aligning with RBI's new risk-based authentication guidelines.

With the collaboration with Mastercard, Wibmo has strengthened its position in the market, delivering a seamless and highly secure payment experience. The suite's rapid authentication process seeks to redefine user experience, promising to reduce transaction times and strengthen digital trust in the financial sector.

Court Dismisses PIL Against 'Team India' Naming Convention

Courier Employee Absconds with Parcels in Mumbai Caper

Pramod Jain Announced as Congress Candidate for Anta By-Poll

Intensified Talks for Peace Amid Gaza Conflict

