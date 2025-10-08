Global Health Headlines: From Gaza's Infants to Beet Farmers' Struggles

UNICEF has reported troubling conditions in Gaza, where newborns are forced to share oxygen masks due to blocked transfer of incubators by Israel, which disputes these claims.

Novo Nordisk has initiated staff reductions at its US plant, affecting workers in production roles amidst company restructuring. Eli Lilly also announced a key hiring, appointing former FDA vaccine regulator Peter Marks to lead its infectious diseases division.

Shifts in market dynamics are highlighted by significant IPO plans from prosthetics maker Ottobock and biotech firm MapLight, while US sugar beet farmers face declining prices amid reduced demand. Meanwhile, younger Europeans are increasingly avoiding alcohol for health and taste reasons, per recent research.

