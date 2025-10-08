Left Menu

India Recognized Globally with Prestigious Social Security Award

India received the Outstanding Achievement in Social Security Award 2025 from the ISSA in Kuala Lumpur for its significant advancement in social protection. With 64% of the population now covered, this accolade acknowledges the transformative social security reforms conducted under the Modi government over the last decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:00 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has been awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Social Security Award 2025 by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This recognition applauds India's extensive progress in social protection, covering an impressive 64% of its population.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India's notable performance in social security over the past decade, remarking that the country's social security coverage now reaches approximately 94 crore citizens. He emphasized the significant role of various governmental schemes in achieving this coverage expansion, which ISSA has duly acknowledged.

This prestigious award, received by Mandaviya on behalf of India, signifies the transformative reforms driven by the Modi government in social security. India's influence in the ISSA General Assembly has reached the maximum vote share limit, 30, showcasing its growing leadership in global social security conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

