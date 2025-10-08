India Recognized Globally with Prestigious Social Security Award

India has been awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Social Security Award 2025 by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This recognition applauds India's extensive progress in social protection, covering an impressive 64% of its population.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India's notable performance in social security over the past decade, remarking that the country's social security coverage now reaches approximately 94 crore citizens. He emphasized the significant role of various governmental schemes in achieving this coverage expansion, which ISSA has duly acknowledged.

This prestigious award, received by Mandaviya on behalf of India, signifies the transformative reforms driven by the Modi government in social security. India's influence in the ISSA General Assembly has reached the maximum vote share limit, 30, showcasing its growing leadership in global social security conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)