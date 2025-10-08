Congo Mines Underreport $16.8 Billion: Revenue Discrepancy Raises Concerns

A state audit has discovered mining companies in the Democratic Republic of Congo have underreported a staggering $16.8 billion in revenue from 2018 to 2023. This financial oversight has resulted in significant losses for the government and local communities, with development funds missing out on $50 million.

The country's 2018 mining code mandates that firms contribute 0.3% of their annual revenue to community development funds. These funds are integral to supporting essential services like education, healthcare, and water systems. However, a recent audit highlighted discrepancies between companies' declarations to development funds and their reports to tax authorities.

In light of these findings, the Court of Auditors has recommended stringent actions, including the suspension of non-compliant companies, pursuing legal action, and enhancing oversight. NGOs emphasize the need to ensure mining truly benefits local communities, as the region grapples with poverty and ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)