Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Claims Family of Four
An unimaginable tragedy hit Bilapsur's Fagog village when a devastating landslide claimed the lives of four family members. Eight-year-old Shorya performed the heartbreaking task of lighting their funeral pyres. The incident has left the community in mourning as rescue efforts continue for other victims of the landslide.
A somber atmosphere enveloped Fagog village in Bilapsur as eight-year-old Shorya lit the funeral pyre for four of his family members, including his mother, on a sorrowful Wednesday.
The tragic accident occurred when a private bus, carrying the family and others, was engulfed by a landslide near Bhalughat on Tuesday evening, killing 16 people in total. Rescue operations were initiated immediately and resumed the following morning.
Among the mourners at the funeral were those grieving the loss of Anjana Devi, her sons Naksh and Aarav, and her sister-in-law Kamlesh. Shorya and his sister Arushi survived the ordeal with injuries and were released from a Bilaspur hospital after treatment.
