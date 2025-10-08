Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Claims Family of Four

An unimaginable tragedy hit Bilapsur's Fagog village when a devastating landslide claimed the lives of four family members. Eight-year-old Shorya performed the heartbreaking task of lighting their funeral pyres. The incident has left the community in mourning as rescue efforts continue for other victims of the landslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Claims Family of Four
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A somber atmosphere enveloped Fagog village in Bilapsur as eight-year-old Shorya lit the funeral pyre for four of his family members, including his mother, on a sorrowful Wednesday.

The tragic accident occurred when a private bus, carrying the family and others, was engulfed by a landslide near Bhalughat on Tuesday evening, killing 16 people in total. Rescue operations were initiated immediately and resumed the following morning.

Among the mourners at the funeral were those grieving the loss of Anjana Devi, her sons Naksh and Aarav, and her sister-in-law Kamlesh. Shorya and his sister Arushi survived the ordeal with injuries and were released from a Bilaspur hospital after treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
2
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global
3
Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

 Global
4
Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: A New Dawn?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025