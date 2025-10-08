Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Claims Family of Four

A somber atmosphere enveloped Fagog village in Bilapsur as eight-year-old Shorya lit the funeral pyre for four of his family members, including his mother, on a sorrowful Wednesday.

The tragic accident occurred when a private bus, carrying the family and others, was engulfed by a landslide near Bhalughat on Tuesday evening, killing 16 people in total. Rescue operations were initiated immediately and resumed the following morning.

Among the mourners at the funeral were those grieving the loss of Anjana Devi, her sons Naksh and Aarav, and her sister-in-law Kamlesh. Shorya and his sister Arushi survived the ordeal with injuries and were released from a Bilaspur hospital after treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)