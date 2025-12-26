French Climber Rescued After Terrifying Fall
A French national, Bruno Roger, was injured while climbing a hill. After slipping, he lost consciousness but later crawled to safety. Locals found him and informed police, who facilitated his hospital transfer. He's now in stable condition at KMC Hospital in Hubballi, receiving further treatment.
A French national named Bruno Roger, aged 52, suffered injuries after reportedly slipping during a hill climb attempt, local police authorities disclosed on Friday.
Roger's accident transpired on December 24, in a secluded region near a temple, resulting in a fall that briefly rendered him unconscious.
Upon regaining consciousness, Roger managed to crawl to a nearby banana plantation, where locals spotted him and notified police. Subsequently, he was rushed to the nearest hospital for first aid and was then referred to KMC Hospital in Hubballi for advanced treatment. Roger is now reported to be in a stable condition.
