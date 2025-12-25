Dramatic Rescue: 40 Rescued from Mumbai High-rise Blaze

In a swift and effective rescue operation, nearly 40 residents were evacuated from a towering 23-storey building in Mumbai's Andheri West after a fire erupted on Thursday morning.

The blaze, which originated around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road, saw residents swiftly moved to safety. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters swiftly brought the situation under control using four engines. While the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, it severely impacted the building's electrical systems and various possessions on multiple floors.

