Dramatic Rescue: 40 Rescued from Mumbai High-rise Blaze

A fire broke out at a 23-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri West. Nearly 40 residents were rescued, with no injuries reported. The fire affected the building’s electrical shaft and other components. The blaze was extinguished by the fire brigade, and the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:06 IST
Dramatic Rescue: 40 Rescued from Mumbai High-rise Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and effective rescue operation, nearly 40 residents were evacuated from a towering 23-storey building in Mumbai's Andheri West after a fire erupted on Thursday morning.

The blaze, which originated around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road, saw residents swiftly moved to safety. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters swiftly brought the situation under control using four engines. While the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, it severely impacted the building's electrical systems and various possessions on multiple floors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

