Dramatic Rescue: 40 Rescued from Mumbai High-rise Blaze
A fire broke out at a 23-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri West. Nearly 40 residents were rescued, with no injuries reported. The fire affected the building’s electrical shaft and other components. The blaze was extinguished by the fire brigade, and the cause remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a swift and effective rescue operation, nearly 40 residents were evacuated from a towering 23-storey building in Mumbai's Andheri West after a fire erupted on Thursday morning.
The blaze, which originated around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road, saw residents swiftly moved to safety. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
Firefighters swiftly brought the situation under control using four engines. While the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, it severely impacted the building's electrical systems and various possessions on multiple floors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- fire
- Andheri West
- rescue
- building
- evacuation
- fire brigade
- electrical shaft
- safety
- emergency
ALSO READ
40 rescued as fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb: Officials.
Building AI Future: Aligning Skills for a Viksit Bharat
Village Tension: Building Supplier Survives Shooting Over Water Dispute
Vice-President Leads 3rd Sansad Khel Mahotsav, Highlights Sports for Nation-Building
Building a Resilient Energy Future: India's Path to 500 GW Non-Fossil Capacity