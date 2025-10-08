Silver Surges Amid Gold's Record-Setting Rally

On Wednesday, silver prices soared to unprecedented heights, driven by the dramatic rally in gold prices. Gold surpassed the $4,000 per ounce mark earlier, setting the stage for silver's impressive climb.

By 1611 GMT, spot silver had risen by 3.5%, reaching $49.54 per ounce, a notable milestone reflecting heightened market activity in precious metals.

This surge in silver and gold prices underscores the volatility and investor interest in precious metals amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)