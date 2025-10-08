Left Menu

Silver Surges Amid Gold's Record-Setting Rally

Silver prices reached historic levels as they followed gold's extraordinary climb past $4,000 an ounce. Spot silver increased by 3.5%, hitting $49.54 per ounce. This significant rise highlights a strong market trend in precious metals during turbulent economic times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, silver prices soared to unprecedented heights, driven by the dramatic rally in gold prices. Gold surpassed the $4,000 per ounce mark earlier, setting the stage for silver's impressive climb.

By 1611 GMT, spot silver had risen by 3.5%, reaching $49.54 per ounce, a notable milestone reflecting heightened market activity in precious metals.

This surge in silver and gold prices underscores the volatility and investor interest in precious metals amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

