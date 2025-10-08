Silver Surges Amid Gold's Record-Setting Rally
Silver prices reached historic levels as they followed gold's extraordinary climb past $4,000 an ounce. Spot silver increased by 3.5%, hitting $49.54 per ounce. This significant rise highlights a strong market trend in precious metals during turbulent economic times.
On Wednesday, silver prices soared to unprecedented heights, driven by the dramatic rally in gold prices. Gold surpassed the $4,000 per ounce mark earlier, setting the stage for silver's impressive climb.
By 1611 GMT, spot silver had risen by 3.5%, reaching $49.54 per ounce, a notable milestone reflecting heightened market activity in precious metals.
This surge in silver and gold prices underscores the volatility and investor interest in precious metals amid economic uncertainties.
