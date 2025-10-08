Mumbai Takes Flight: Inauguration of Navi Mumbai Airport Boosts Connectivity and Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new Metro line, marking significant strides in Maharashtra's infrastructure. Highlighted as a gateway to global connectivity and economic growth, the airport promises to enhance trade, reduce logistical costs, and bolster Mumbai's role as a global aviation hub.
In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport, hailed as one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects. The ceremony marked a pivotal moment for Maharashtra, promising to significantly boost the region's connectivity and economic potential.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the inauguration of both the airport and a new Metro line, underscoring the transformative impact these projects will have on travel and commuting in Maharashtra. The airport is set to revolutionize how travelers and goods move, creating a seamless link with the international supply chain.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport's design, inspired by India's national flower, the Lotus, symbolizes cultural heritage combined with futuristic aspirations. Its development represents a public-private partnership model, aiming to accommodate 90 million passengers annually, reinforcing Mumbai's global aviation hub status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
