Left Menu

Tripura Ushers in New Era with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University

The establishment of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University in Tripura marks a significant advancement in the state's education sector. The initiative involves 22.410 acres of land dedicated for this purpose in Kamalasagar. Antara Sarkar Deb, MLA of Kamalasagar, along with other government officials, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:23 IST
Tripura Ushers in New Era with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University
Tripura Government approves establishment of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University in Kamalasagar Constituency (Photo/Media Kamalanagar MLA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous development for Tripura's educational landscape, 22.410 acres of land in Kamalasagar constituency, Sepahijala district, has been officially allotted for the establishment of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University. This initiative is spearheaded by The Art of Living Foundation and marks a new chapter in higher education in the state.

MLA Antara Sarkar Deb conveyed her delight at this development, extending thanks to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha for facilitating the process. The MLA also visited the Kasbeswari Mata Temple to offer prayers for the Chief Minister's well-being. The university is anticipated to become a hub for value-based learning, reflecting the principles of peace and spirituality promoted by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saha participated in the 'Mayer Gaman 2025' event in Agartala. He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the state's artistic and cultural landscape. The Chief Minister highlighted the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations and the carnival atmosphere that accompanied the festival, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025