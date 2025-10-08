Tripura Ushers in New Era with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University

In a momentous development for Tripura's educational landscape, 22.410 acres of land in Kamalasagar constituency, Sepahijala district, has been officially allotted for the establishment of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University. This initiative is spearheaded by The Art of Living Foundation and marks a new chapter in higher education in the state.

MLA Antara Sarkar Deb conveyed her delight at this development, extending thanks to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha for facilitating the process. The MLA also visited the Kasbeswari Mata Temple to offer prayers for the Chief Minister's well-being. The university is anticipated to become a hub for value-based learning, reflecting the principles of peace and spirituality promoted by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saha participated in the 'Mayer Gaman 2025' event in Agartala. He emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the state's artistic and cultural landscape. The Chief Minister highlighted the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations and the carnival atmosphere that accompanied the festival, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tripura.

