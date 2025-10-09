Left Menu

AI Surge Drives Asian Markets to New Heights Amid Geopolitical Easing

Asian stock markets climbed as AI-related stocks surged, helping the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs. Geopolitical tensions eased with an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Oil prices slipped, and gold held strong amid Fed rate cut expectations. Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan stocks soared, while rare earth restrictions challenged China-U.S. trade.

Asian stock markets resumed their rise on Thursday as investors intensified their focus on AI-related ventures. Notably, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs, buoyed by significant investments in the burgeoning AI sector.

Oil prices experienced a dip following reports that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, reducing immediate geopolitical risks. Meanwhile, President Trump hinted at possible discussions in Egypt to further the peace talks.

The Federal Reserve's recent minutes revealed a divide among members about future rate cuts, though a continued decline in the labor market could sway opinions. With ongoing global economic shifts, the dollar remains robust, gold holds steady, and oil prices fluctuate amid changing geopolitical landscapes.

