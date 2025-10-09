AI Surge Drives Asian Markets to New Heights Amid Geopolitical Easing
Asian stock markets climbed as AI-related stocks surged, helping the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs. Geopolitical tensions eased with an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Oil prices slipped, and gold held strong amid Fed rate cut expectations. Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan stocks soared, while rare earth restrictions challenged China-U.S. trade.
Asian stock markets resumed their rise on Thursday as investors intensified their focus on AI-related ventures. Notably, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs, buoyed by significant investments in the burgeoning AI sector.
Oil prices experienced a dip following reports that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, reducing immediate geopolitical risks. Meanwhile, President Trump hinted at possible discussions in Egypt to further the peace talks.
The Federal Reserve's recent minutes revealed a divide among members about future rate cuts, though a continued decline in the labor market could sway opinions. With ongoing global economic shifts, the dollar remains robust, gold holds steady, and oil prices fluctuate amid changing geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
