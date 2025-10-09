AI Surge Drives Asian Markets to New Heights Amid Geopolitical Easing

Asian stock markets resumed their rise on Thursday as investors intensified their focus on AI-related ventures. Notably, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs, buoyed by significant investments in the burgeoning AI sector.

Oil prices experienced a dip following reports that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, reducing immediate geopolitical risks. Meanwhile, President Trump hinted at possible discussions in Egypt to further the peace talks.

The Federal Reserve's recent minutes revealed a divide among members about future rate cuts, though a continued decline in the labor market could sway opinions. With ongoing global economic shifts, the dollar remains robust, gold holds steady, and oil prices fluctuate amid changing geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)