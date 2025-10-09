Indian Railways Sets Record in Mid-Year CAPEX Utilisation for 2025-26

Indian Railways has set a new benchmark by utilising 56.5% of its capital expenditure allocation in the first half of the financial year 2025-26, marking the highest mid-year utilisation ever recorded. Official records reveal that the organisation has spent Rs 1,42,487 crore out of its allotted Rs 2,52,200 crore budget by September 2025.

This achievement underscores the Railways' commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, enhancing safety, and improving passenger amenities. Investment has been robust across major sectors, with 56% of funds dedicated to safety initiatives, reflecting a balanced investment strategy. Notable projects include the expansion of the KAVACH train protection system, track renewals, and bridge construction.

Significant funds have also been channelled towards capacity augmentation, with 45% of the budget spent on projects such as new lines and electrification. Additionally, efforts to modernise stations and enhance passenger experience have utilised 49% of the customer amenities budget. Officials highlight this mid-year record as a testament to improved execution capabilities driven by the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

