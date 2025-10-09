In a tragic development, India has declared three cough syrups toxic after the deaths of at least 17 children were linked to Coldrif, one of the syrups. The regulatory authorities have issued warnings against the consumption of Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife, expanding their caution to these products despite the absence of export cases.

Cold and ReLife, produced by Indian pharmaceutical companies, have been found contaminated with the toxin diethylene glycol. These toxic syrups have raised alarms, particularly Cardiovascular Regulators' concerns regarding potential distribution through unregulated channels, a statement echoed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In response, India has taken strong action by banning Coldrif and recalling Respifresh TR and ReLife. The production of all medical products by the respective manufacturing companies has been halted until further notice, with investigations underway as regulatory authorities seek accountability.

