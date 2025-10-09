Left Menu

The Silent Epidemic: How Men's Drinking Fuels Gender Violence

Research highlights the overlooked link between men's heavy drinking and gender violence. It reveals the profound impact on women and children, often exacerbating physical violence and contributing to economic and emotional abuse. The study calls for integrated policy interventions to address these harms globally, emphasizing alcohol's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:16 IST
In a recent study, researchers highlight the underappreciated connection between men's heavy drinking and gender-based violence. With one in three women globally reporting a partner as a heavy drinker, the study stresses that heavy alcohol consumption is a significant factor in worsening domestic violence situations.

The research sheds light on the wide-ranging impacts men's drinking has on women and children, from heightened physical violence to financial instability and emotional abuse. Notably, children's exposure to such environments can lead to neglect, mental health issues, and disrupted education.

The current policies addressing gender violence largely ignore alcohol's role, prompting calls for targeted interventions. The study points out the need for a focus on social norms around masculinity and broader societal factors, including trauma and mental health, coupled with accountability measures for drinkers.

