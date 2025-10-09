India's Healthcare Revolution: Path to Inclusivity and Innovation

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, underscored India's commitment to making healthcare affordable and accessible during the FICCI Heal 2025 program. He highlighted India's journey towards a more inclusive healthcare system, particularly focusing on preventive care and early detection protocols introduced under the health policies of 2017.

Nadda revealed that after nearly two decades, India developed a new health policy in 2017. This policy emerged from collaborative discussions with various stakeholders, including efforts to extend healthcare reach by establishing over 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for affordable medical services.

The minister took pride in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, describing it as the largest health coverage program globally, benefiting over 62 crore people with coverage up to Rs 5 lakh, including provisions for seniors over the age of 70.

Nadda also spoke about the Jan Aushadi scheme, which has helped make medicines more affordable, and acknowledged India's investments in medical infrastructure. However, he pointed out that insufficient healthcare expenditure remains a significant challenge due to state-level funding capabilities.

A new report titled, "AI in Healthcare - Reimagine Care with AI-driven Transformation," was unveiled during the event, spotlighting AI's transformative potential in enhancing healthcare efficiency, innovation, and access across India.

