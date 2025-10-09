Left Menu

Shimmering Trends: Bullion Rates Update

The bullion market closed with notable figures on Thursday, with 1 gram of 22 karat gold priced at 11425.00, 18 karat gold at 9455.00, and silver at 177.00. These new rates reflect the current market trends and provide insight for investors and consumers in the precious metals sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The bullion market's latest figures were released on Thursday, revealing slight shifts in precious metal prices. Investors and consumers noticed changes in the rates.

For gold, the market closed with 1 gram of 22 karat gold priced at 11425.00. Meanwhile, in the 18 karat category, gold registered a closing rate of 9455.00 per gram.

Silver also saw an update, settling at 177.00 per gram. These rates provide insights into market dynamics and may influence investment decisions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

