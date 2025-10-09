Shimmering Trends: Bullion Rates Update

The bullion market's latest figures were released on Thursday, revealing slight shifts in precious metal prices. Investors and consumers noticed changes in the rates.

For gold, the market closed with 1 gram of 22 karat gold priced at 11425.00. Meanwhile, in the 18 karat category, gold registered a closing rate of 9455.00 per gram.

Silver also saw an update, settling at 177.00 per gram. These rates provide insights into market dynamics and may influence investment decisions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)