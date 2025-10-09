Left Menu

India Sets Ambitious Pulses Production Goals by 2030

The Indian government, led by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, aims to boost pulses production by 40% to achieve 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31. A six-year central scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, has been approved to enhance self-sufficiency through increased acreage and productivity.

The Indian government has launched an ambitious plan to increase its pulses production by 40% by the 2030-31 crop year. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the production target is set at 350 lakh tonnes, with a concerted effort to increase acreage and enhance crop productivity.

Supported by a six-year central scheme with a Rs 11,440 crore financial outlay, this mission aims at making India self-sufficient in pulses. Minister Chouhan reassured that the government is committed to safeguarding farmers' interests by making informed decisions regarding import duties.

Efforts to achieve this target include identifying low-yield blocks, promoting high-yielding and disease-resistant seed varieties, and ensuring timely seed availability. With India being the largest producer and consumer of pulses, the mission targets tur, urad, and masur production with government agencies like Nafed and NCCF procuring from registered farmers.

