Finance Pioneers Unite: The Summit Shaping the Future of CFO Roles

Dun & Bradstreet hosted the Finance Leadership Summit 2025 in Mumbai, attracting over 200 finance leaders to discuss the evolving role of CFOs in the digital age. Highlights included the launch of a report profiling the 'Finance Elite 2025' and discussions on strategic financial leadership and AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On August 22, 2025, Dun & Bradstreet orchestrated the Finance Leadership Summit at Mumbai's Hotel Taj Santacruz. Themed 'Redefining the CFO Role – Transitioning to Finance 5.0', the event spotlighted the changing terrain of financial leadership.

Gathering over 200 finance leaders and industry innovators, the summit served as a forum to discuss the evolving roles of CFOs. Key sessions emphasized strategic financial leadership, digital transformation, and AI integration. The launch of a groundbreaking report introduced the 'Finance Elite 2025', recognizing leaders for enhancing the finance function in their organizations.

Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO – India at Dun & Bradstreet, underscored the summit's aim to equip finance professionals with tools for navigating Finance 5.0 complexities and fostering sustainable growth. The event was held in collaboration with prominent organizations like CCH Tagetik India- Wolters Kluwer & atQor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

