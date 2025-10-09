Left Menu

Capri Global Names Monu Ratra as New CEO to Spearhead Growth

Capri Global Capital Ltd has appointed Monu Ratra as its new CEO, aiming to bolster leadership and foster growth. Ratra, with over 20 years of experience in financial services, is set to enhance operational efficiency and strategy. He will report to Managing Director Rajesh Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:03 IST
Capri Global Capital Ltd has announced the appointment of Monu Ratra as its Chief Executive Officer, a move approved by the firm's Board of Directors.

This appointment is seen as a crucial step in strengthening Capri Global's leadership team, preparing the company for its upcoming phase of growth.

Ratra, who brings extensive experience in financial and mortgage sectors, will manage company operations and drive its growth strategy, reporting directly to Managing Director Rajesh Sharma.

