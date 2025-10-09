Left Menu

RBI Reshuffles Key Deputy Governor Portfolios

The Reserve Bank of India has reallocated the portfolios of its four deputy governors, assigning them to manage 32 departments. Shirish Chandra Murmu, newly appointed, will oversee crucial areas including communication and regulation. Other deputy governors have also been assigned a variety of departments, enhancing operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a strategic reshuffling of its deputy governors' portfolios, aiming to optimize management across its various departments.

As part of the restructuring, Shirish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as a deputy governor, taking on responsibilities for the departments of communication, government and bank accounts, regulation, and enforcement following the retirement of M Rajeshwar Rao.

The move sees the three other deputy governors, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan Janakiraman, and Poonam Gupta, receiving new assignments. Gupta will focus on the Monetary Policy Department alongside five others, while Sankar oversees 12 departments, including currency and foreign exchange. Janakiraman will handle 10 departments, underlining the Reserve Bank's commitment to comprehensive financial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

