Gujarat Leads India's Future with Global Partnerships and High-Tech Investments

On the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a strategic meeting with New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata. The dialogue underscored the VGRC's forward-thinking approach to regional industrial growth, according to an official release from the State government.

During their conversation, Commissioner Rata emphasized advancements in agriculture, dairy, and cooperative sectors based on previous visits. He acknowledged potential collaborations with NDDB, Amul, and the State Agricultural University. Chief Minister Patel proposed utilizing New Zealand's technological expertise in aquaculture to enhance agricultural productivity, accompanied by top Gujarat officials.

In parallel, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared Gujarat a cornerstone in India's growth, particularly in semiconductors and electronics sectors. An estimated investment of Rs 1,25,000 crore highlights major projects including Tata's plant in Dholera and Micron's center in Sanand, luring 30 Japanese companies to the region, further elevating industry standards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)