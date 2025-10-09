Left Menu

Gujarat Leads India's Future with Global Partnerships and High-Tech Investments

On the first day of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, key discussions between Gujarat's Chief Minister and New Zealand's High Commissioner spotlighted cooperation in agriculture and technology. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted Gujarat's pivotal role in semiconductors and electronics, attracting significant investments and international collaborations, propelling India towards a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:21 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Ganpat University, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a strategic meeting with New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata. The dialogue underscored the VGRC's forward-thinking approach to regional industrial growth, according to an official release from the State government.

During their conversation, Commissioner Rata emphasized advancements in agriculture, dairy, and cooperative sectors based on previous visits. He acknowledged potential collaborations with NDDB, Amul, and the State Agricultural University. Chief Minister Patel proposed utilizing New Zealand's technological expertise in aquaculture to enhance agricultural productivity, accompanied by top Gujarat officials.

In parallel, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared Gujarat a cornerstone in India's growth, particularly in semiconductors and electronics sectors. An estimated investment of Rs 1,25,000 crore highlights major projects including Tata's plant in Dholera and Micron's center in Sanand, luring 30 Japanese companies to the region, further elevating industry standards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

