Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

King Charles and his heir, Prince William, made an uncommon public appearance together to draw attention to the forthcoming COP30 climate summit, as questions loom regarding the event's potential outcomes amid a U.S.-induced pullback.

Global leaders, climate advocates, and major corporations will convene in Brazil in a month's time for U.N. discussions aimed at advancing more assertive measures and funding to combat escalating global temperatures.

The royal visit underscored the ongoing challenges faced by the climate consensus, particularly from leaders resistant to green subsidies. Additionally, the joint appearance highlighted William's Earthshot Prize initiative, echoing the duo's longstanding environmental advocacy.

