AI Misuse Sparks Controversy at Raipur Institute

A student at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly using AI tools to create objectionable images of female peers. The student was suspended following an internal investigation, and his personal devices were confiscated by authorities.

Updated: 10-10-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A student at the prominent Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology in Nava Raipur was detained by authorities for the alleged creation of objectionable images of female students using artificial intelligence.

The second-year student, Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali, 21, was arrested in Bilaspur district based on a complaint filed by the institute's registrar, Dr. Srinivasa KG, as revealed by Additional Superintendent of Police, Vivek Shukla.

Investigations show that Ali, while residing in the institute's hostel, used AI-powered tools to morph images of 36 female students. An internal probe prompted Ali's suspension and seizure of his electronic devices. Although no evidence suggests wide distribution of the images, Ali faces legal consequences under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

