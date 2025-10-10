AI Misuse Sparks Controversy at Raipur Institute

A student at the prominent Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology in Nava Raipur was detained by authorities for the alleged creation of objectionable images of female students using artificial intelligence.

The second-year student, Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali, 21, was arrested in Bilaspur district based on a complaint filed by the institute's registrar, Dr. Srinivasa KG, as revealed by Additional Superintendent of Police, Vivek Shukla.

Investigations show that Ali, while residing in the institute's hostel, used AI-powered tools to morph images of 36 female students. An internal probe prompted Ali's suspension and seizure of his electronic devices. Although no evidence suggests wide distribution of the images, Ali faces legal consequences under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)