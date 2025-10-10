Vibrant Gujarat Conference Highlighted by World Bank's Strategic Interest

The North Gujarat edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference kicked off, drawing attention from significant global delegates, notably Johannes Zutt, Vice President of the World Bank for the South Asia Region. This two-day event, held in Kherva, Mehsana, promises to foster strategic economic collaborations.

World Bank's executive engagement with the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the interest in linking state traders and entrepreneurs to broader international markets. Zutt lauded the commercial insight prevalent in Gujarat, while proposing sustainability initiatives via the Carbon Credit-linked Finance Product.

Noteworthy attendees, including Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and other senior officials, joined dialogues on advancing emerging sectors like EdTech with World Bank's support. The conference illuminated opportunities for leveraging innovative finance products and global best practices in Gujarat's bright economic landscape.

