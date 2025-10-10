Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Highlighted by World Bank's Strategic Interest

The North Gujarat edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference commenced in Mehsana, attracting key international figures including World Bank Vice President Johannes Zutt. Discussions with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized connecting local businesses to global networks and exploring sustainable financing through innovative solutions like the Carbon Credit-linked Finance Product.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:51 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Highlighted by World Bank's Strategic Interest
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The North Gujarat edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference kicked off, drawing attention from significant global delegates, notably Johannes Zutt, Vice President of the World Bank for the South Asia Region. This two-day event, held in Kherva, Mehsana, promises to foster strategic economic collaborations.

World Bank's executive engagement with the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the interest in linking state traders and entrepreneurs to broader international markets. Zutt lauded the commercial insight prevalent in Gujarat, while proposing sustainability initiatives via the Carbon Credit-linked Finance Product.

Noteworthy attendees, including Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and other senior officials, joined dialogues on advancing emerging sectors like EdTech with World Bank's support. The conference illuminated opportunities for leveraging innovative finance products and global best practices in Gujarat's bright economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025