Ramban Police Seize Property of Exfiltrated Terrorist Under Anti-Terror Law

Ramban Police have seized farmland linked to ex-terrorist Farooq Ahmed under UAPA regulations. This action, involving four kanals and 11 marlas of property, is part of broader efforts to dismantle terror operations. The case has seen prior land attachments, indicating ongoing seriousness in neutralizing regional militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST
Ramban police attach over 6 Kanal land belonging to exfiltrated terrorists under UAPA (Photo/Ramban Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive measure against lingering terror networks, Ramban Police have confiscated immovable property belonging to ex-terrorist Farooq Ahmed, known as Abid. The seized land, located in Dumki Sumber within the Ramban district, spans four kanals and eleven marlas, and was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to an official release on Thursday.

The confiscation was carried out under Section 25 of the UAPA and linked to FIR No. 2/2024 at the Dharamkund police station. Legal processes were followed, including recording the property in revenue records and issuing a notice to prevent sale or transfer, all under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate and official witnesses.

This action follows a prior land attachment in June 2025 in the same investigation, involving property linked to a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-based terrorist. With the recent attachment, the total seized land in the case has reached six kanals and two marlas, demonstrating the Ramban Police's firm commitment to neutralizing threats and ensuring regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

