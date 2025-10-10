DBS Secures 'Safest Bank in Asia' Title for 17th Year
DBS has been named the 'Safest Bank in Asia' for the 17th consecutive year in 2025. The bank also ranks second on the 'World’s 50 Safest Commercial Banks' list, reflecting its strong financial performance, excellent risk management, and commitment to customer trust and security.
DBS has once again been recognized as the 'Safest Bank in Asia' for 2025, marking its 17th straight year of earning this honor. The bank also retains its impressive second-place ranking on the 'World's 50 Safest Commercial Banks' list.
The Global Finance annual rankings highlight the reliability of banks based on long-term foreign currency ratings from major institutions like Fitch, Moody's, and Standard & Poor's. This year's awards underscore DBS's robust financial strategy, risk management excellence, and its role as a stabilizing force for global commerce amid economic volatility.
DBS CFO Chng Sok Hui expressed the bank's commitment to remaining a trustworthy partner for customers, especially during uncertain times. The bank's leadership in digital technology and corporate responsibility, alongside its consistent global recognition, cements its place as a pioneering force in the banking industry.
