Kerala High Court Orders Confidential Probe into Gold Theft

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered a confidential investigation into an alleged gold theft case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been tasked to complete the probe and submit a report in six weeks, with strict confidentiality maintained.

The court has prohibited Unnikrishnan Potty from media interactions regarding the Sabarimala issue. It also included the state police chief in the case and ensured that seized documents are safely secured with the registrar. The investigation team may be expanded with the addition of two more Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs).

The court questioned the actions of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which allegedly provided gold-plated plates under suspicious circumstances. The Vigilance Officer's report on the matter, reviewed by Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K.V. Jayakumar, was bolstered by a separate discussion with SIT chief S. Sasidharan.

Reacting to opposition demands, Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan affirmed an inquiry into any Devaswom Board irregularities. Despite allegations, no cases have been filed against former Minister Kadakampally Surendran or Vasavan himself. The government assures restitution and legal action for any confirmed gold misappropriation.

